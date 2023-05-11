Left Menu

J-K: Federation of Industries Jammu welcomes delegates of G20 countries

Anjuman Federation of Industries Jammu, the representative association of small and large industries in Jammu province, has welcomed the delegates of 20 countries to the G20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 01:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 01:55 IST
J-K: Federation of Industries Jammu welcomes delegates of G20 countries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anjuman Federation of Industries Jammu, the representative association of small and large industries in Jammu province, has welcomed the delegates of 20 countries to the G20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir. The federation has said, "This will open up opportunities for the local industry in the premium market. New eras will open for startups to tie up with investors in their home countries to showcase their innovations to the global market and startups in various fields."

Federation of Industries Jammu Chairman Lalit Mahajan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for organizing the G20 summit on May 22 and 24, 2023 in Srinagar and said it was a golden opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "With the sincere efforts of the Minister of State Dr Jitender Singh, a large number of people have taken the initiative to manufacture their own products. India is under the government's startup program and it's the right time to show. To get investors for their products for their mass production of products and also for exporting their products to international markets."

It is worth mentioning here that since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, Jammu has seen massive economic growth and Kashmir has been progressing in the last four years which has not happened in the last 50 years, including the massive India's 2021 in industrialization based on the package of incentives announced by the government which goes to the credit of our Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah. As a result, employment opportunities will open up for the local people in the near future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023