Chile's senate approves mining royalty bill, passes to final vote
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2023 07:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 07:06 IST
Chile's senate approved a long-awaited new mining royalty bill on Wednesday. The bill now passes back to the lower chamber for a final vote that can come as early as next week.
Chile is the world's largest copper producer and the bill aims to raise taxes on large copper producers.
