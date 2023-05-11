Left Menu

Assam: 40 people fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Goalpara

According to the police, the victims were immediately rushed to Rangjuli Primary Health Centre where the doctor said that it seemed to be cases of food poisoning.

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 11:02 IST
Assam: 40 people fall ill due to suspected food poisoning in Goalpara
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 40 people including women and children allegedly fell ill after consuming food items in a post-death ritual programme in Assam's Goalpara district on Wednesday, the police said. According to the police, the victims were immediately rushed to Rangjuli Primary Health Centre where the doctor said that it seemed to be cases of food poisoning.

"At least 40 people fell ill after allegedly consuming food at a post-death ritual programme held at Mariumpur area in Goalpara district on Wednesday," the police said. "When some people who attended the post-death ritual programme started vomiting after consuming the food, they were immediately admitted at Rangjuli Primary Health Centre on Wednesday night," said the police.

The doctor at the Health Centre informed that it is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, however, the actual cause of the ill-health of the people is yet to be ascertained. "The family members of the victims told us that they ate fish along with other food in the post-death ritual programme. The actual cause is yet to be ascertained, however, it seems to be a food poisoning case. So far, 20-25 people have been admitted to the hospital and many other sick people are coming. They are now undergoing treatment," the doctor at Rangjuli Primary Health Centre said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023