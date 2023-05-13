Left Menu

Head Constable Ajit Singh nabbed 80 proclaimed offenders in last 9 months: Delhi Police

"Head Constable Ajit Singh posted in Wazirabad police station has arrested 80 proclaimed offenders during the period from 19 Aug 2022 to 12 May 2023 including 47 involved in heinous cases like Attempt to Murder, Rape, Dacoity, Robbery, Snatching, Day and Night Burglaries, Auto-Lifting Cases etc," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Delhi Police Head Constable Ajit Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police Head Constable Ajit Singh posted at Wazirabad Police station has arrested 80 proclaimed offenders in the last nine months, an official statement issued by the Delhi Police on Saturday said. "Head Constable Ajit Singh posted in Wazirabad police station has arrested 80 proclaimed offenders during the period from 19 Aug 2022 to 12 May 2023 including 47 involved in heinous cases like Attempt to Murder, Rape, Dacoity, Robbery, Snatching, Day and Night Burglaries, Auto-Lifting Cases etc," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He further mentioned that the Head constable was posted at Wazirabad police station after senior officers posted with him realized that he is well versed in criminal behaviour and crime trends. "He is also well-versed in criminal behaviour and crime trends. On assessing his qualities, senior officers posted him in the PO Staff of police station Wazirabad. The first step was to compile data from numerous Police Stations, Courts and other sources to create a list of Proclaimed Offenders. Many criminals had been eluding their arrest by changing name, address and appearance," DCP (North) said.

"It is significant to mention that in some of the cases, Proclaimed offenders (POs) had given fake names, religions, and addresses during their initial arrest, but due to the sincerity and hard work of HC Ajit Singh, they could not escape from the hands of the law. He helped to solve a number of heinous cases by arresting POs. These arrests resulted in the resolution of hundreds of cases and prevented several crimes. He has displayed a very high sense of responsibility, devotion to duty and a high calibre in arresting the proclaimed offenders," he added. Head Constable Ajit Singh was enlisted in the Delhi Police on 11 Jan 2010 as a constable. In order to encourage him and appreciate the outstanding work he has done his proposal for out-of-turn promotion to the post of ASI is being sent to police headquarters, an official statement said. (ANI)

