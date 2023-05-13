Left Menu

J&K: Senior citizens prove age is just a number at Sports for Seniors event in Baramulla

The event was a reminder that everyone, regardless of their age, can benefit from participating in sports.

J&K: Senior citizens prove age is just a number at Sports for Seniors event in Baramulla
Senior citizens participate at a sports event in Baramullah in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Joy of sports is not just for the youth, the District Youth Services and Sports in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, has shown by conducting events for senior citizens as part of their Sports for Seniors Sports Week. About 45 senior citizens participated in football and Tug-of-War events held at GD College Baramulla, proving that age is just a number when it comes to enjoying sports.

One of the participants, Abdul Rashid, expressed his delight at being part of the event. He said, "I never imagined that I would be playing football at this age, but I am so happy that I did. It was such great fun. I am grateful to the Department of Youth Services and Sports for organising such an event." Another participant, Zareena Begum, shared her story saying, "I used to be a basketball player when I was young, but due to my age, I had to give up the sport. However, today, I feel young again. I thank the department for making me feel that way."

The event was a reminder that everyone, regardless of their age, can benefit from participating in sports. Bilal Ahmad, the organiser of the event, highlighted this point, saying, "We organised this event to encourage senior citizens to participate in sports and show that sports can bring joy and health benefits to people across ages."

Ahmad added, "The success of this event has encouraged us to organise more such events for senior citizens and continue promoting sports as an essential part of a healthy lifestyle." (ANI)

