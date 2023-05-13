Karnataka results show 'antkal' of BJP's 'negative, communal politics' has begun: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the BJP's defeat in Karnataka polls was the beginning of the end of BJP's "negative, communal" politics. He said there is a clear message of new India against "inflation, unemployment, corruption and disharmony".

"The message from Karnataka is that 'antkaal' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, pro-rich anti-women, anti-youth, socially-divisive, propaganda-driven and individual-oriented politics has begun. This is a clear message of new India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and disharmony," the SP leader said in a tweet. Congress scored a resounding victory in Karnataka polls and is poised to win 136 seats. The BJP could win only 65 seats.

Congress got 42.9 per cent votes in the Karnataka polls. Opposition parties are seeking to come together to put up a common front against BJP in the 2024 assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)