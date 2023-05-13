IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs DC

Delhi Capitals Innings: David Warner lbw Brar 54 Phil Salt b Brar 21 Mitchell Marsh lbw Chahar 3 Rilee Rossouw c Raza b Brar 5 Axar Patel lbw Chahar 1 Manish Pandey b Brar 0 Aman Hakim Khan c Brar b Ellis 16 Praveen Dubey b Ellis 16 Kuldeep Yadav not out 10 Mukesh Kumar not out 6 Extras: (LB-1, W-3) 4 Total: (For Eight Wickets In 20 overs) 136 Fall of Wickets: 1-69, 2-74, 3-81, 4-86, 5-86, 6-88, 7-118, 8-123.

Bowling: Rishi Dhawan 1-0-10-0, Sam Curran 2-0-18-0, Harpreet Brar 4-0-30-4, Nathan Ellis 4-0-26-2, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-16-2, Sikandar Raza 1-0-3-0.

