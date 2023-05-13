Left Menu

Trend of pre-wedding photo shoot is dangerous for girls' future: Chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Commission for Women

In reference to a case kept for hearing in the commission, the chairperson said, "Pre-wedding shoots are dangerous for the future of girls and this is not our culture."

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 23:35 IST
Trend of pre-wedding photo shoot is dangerous for girls' future: Chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Commission for Women
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Commission for Women, Dr Kiranmayee Nayak on Saturday said that trend of pre-wedding photo and video shooting is dangerous for the future of girls. In reference to a case kept for hearing in the commission, the chairperson said, "Pre-wedding shoots are dangerous for the future of girls and this is not our culture."She further informed that two days before, a case came to the commission for a hearing in which the groom's side broke the marriage.

Shedding details about the case, the chairperson said that the bride and groom (to be) had a pre-wedding shoot and just before the marriage ceremony, it was broken. "After the marriage was broken, the groom's family refused to return the money which was spent by the girl's family on wedding preparations. Moreover, the girl was also worried about the photographs. With the intervention of the commission, the money was returned to the bride's family and it was ensured that all the photos as well as videos were deleted," she added.

"In the commission, we came across many cases in which it seems like our society does not have this culture and people are going in the wrong direction and its consequences would be dangerous in future. Keeping the same in mind, I issued this statement that pre-wedding shoots are dangerous for the future of girls," said Dr Nayak. Referring to this case, Dr Nayak also made an appeal from the mass to immediately approach the commission in such cases.

"After going through this entire case, I thought that a message needs to be spread in society that there is no problem in taking as many photos as the couple wants after the marriage, but such a situation can happen with any girl in future. Moreover, the parents should not promote such practice," said the chairperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023