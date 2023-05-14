Left Menu

Gujarat: Trying to save one another, 5 teenagers drown in Batod lake

Five teenagers died after they drowned in Krishna Sagar Lake at Botad town of Gujarat in a bid to save one another, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 08:29 IST
Gujarat: Trying to save one another, 5 teenagers drown in Batod lake
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five teenagers died after they drowned in Krishna Sagar Lake at Botad town of Gujarat in a bid to save one another, police said on Saturday. Officials said that two of the boys were swimming in the Krishna Sagar Lake in the afternoon when they started drowning.

Three others who were present at the spot saw them drowning and jumped into the water to save the duo but all of them drowned. "5 boys died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town today. Two children were swimming in the afternoon when they started drowning," said Batod SP Kishor Balolia.

"Three others present at the spot jumped into the water to save them but they also drowned," he said. The age of all the deceased is between 16-17 years. Further investigation is underway, said SP further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023