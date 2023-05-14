CISCE declares Class 10, 12 results

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) on Sunday. According to the notice, the students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org

The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 13, and the last examination date was March 31. This year around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.

This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent. (ANI)

