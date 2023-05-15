IL&FS scam case: ED issues second summon to NCP Chief Jayant Patil

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and MLA Jayant Patil to appear before the agency on May 22, in a case concerning Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) scam. This is the second summon by the agency sent to the NCP leader in connection with the alleged IL&FS scam.

On May 11, the ED summoned Patil to appear before the agency, to record his statement in the case. However, he later cited his busy schedule and requested ED for another date to appear before it. He had sought 10 days' time from the federal agency.

The ED is probing the NCP Maharashtra chief's alleged involvement in dubious loans extended to Kohinoor CTNL by IL&FS, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018. The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing the Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West).

The ED began its probe into the IL&FS money laundering case in 2019 based on a First Information Report by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). (ANI)

