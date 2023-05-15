BJP can't implement Uniform Civil Code in country, says AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) knows it cannot implement the Unifrom Civil Code (UCC) in the country and is talking about it only for vote bank politics, said All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA and party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam. "BJP can't implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country and BJP also knows it very well. But they (BJP) are talking about it only for vote bank politics," Rafiqul Islam said.

The AIUDF MLA said that UCC is not natural. "The rights of all castes, and communities have been defined in the Constitution of India. There is no need to bring UCC and the BJP can't bring it," Rafiqul Islam added. He further said that if BJP brings the UCC, they will get trapped.

"They (BJP) can't implement it in Goa, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Chennai, Bengaluru. BJP also knows it very well, so they are talking about the state, they don't talk about Delhi. Before the election in Gujarat, they said that they will bring UCC and said the same in Uttarakhand also and they took resolution and passed a bill. But why they haven't implemented it in Uttarakhand? A similar thing happened in Uttar Pradesh also and they are not able to bring the UCC," Rafiqul Islam said. Earlier in October last year, Rafiqul Islam said that India is a country with different castes and communities and different religions have different laws, so if the Uniform Civil Code is implemented, it would affect the country.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "targeting" Muslims. "India is a country of different castes and communities. There are different laws of different religions. If the Uniform Civil Code is implemented then it will affect the country. The BJP-led government is not only targeting Muslims but also other religions," he said. (ANI)

