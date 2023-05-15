Left Menu

ISS advises TotalEnergies investors to support climate activist resolution

The resolution filed by climate activists Follow This, supported by a number of institutional investors, asks the French firm to align to the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. TotalEnergies forecasts its overall greenhouse gas emissions will not see a big reduction by 2030 given it wants to grow its gas business and has recommended shareholders vote against Follow This.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 15:19 IST
ISS advises TotalEnergies investors to support climate activist resolution
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Influential proxy advisory ISS recommended that TotalEnergies investors support a climate activist shareholder resolution calling for faster emissions cuts at the May 26 annual general meeting, according to a document seen by Reuters. The resolution filed by climate activists Follow This, supported by a number of institutional investors, asks the French firm to align to the Paris Agreement goal of keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

TotalEnergies forecasts its overall greenhouse gas emissions will not see a big reduction by 2030 given it wants to grow its gas business and has recommended shareholders vote against Follow This. Scientists say the world needs to cut greenhouse gas emissions by around 43% by 2030 from 2019 levels to have any hope of realising the aims of the Paris deal.

"(TotalEnergies') plan shows lack of rigor, notably with regards to the 2030 worldwide Scope 3 objective and the ongoing business plan that develops oil projects and relies on gas over the period 2020-2030," Insitutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said. ISS has recommended shareholders in TotalEnergies rival Shell vote against the Follow This, while acknowledging the merits of the proposal. ISS also recommended a vote against Follow This at this year's BP shareholder meeting.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes; G7 plans new vaccine effort for developing nations, Yomiuri reports and more

Health News Roundup: FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigare...

 Global
3
China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China's Oppo decides to shut down chip development unit

China
4
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023