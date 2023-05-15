Left Menu

UP: Lucknow Police busts phone snatching racket, six held

The police further said that a total of nineteen mobile phones along with two vehicles that were used for snatching have been recovered from them.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 22:55 IST
UP: Lucknow Police busts phone snatching racket, six held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow Police on Monday busted a phone snatching racket and arrested six people. According to Lucknow Police, a total of 19 mobile phones along with two vehicles that were used for snatching have been recovered from the arrested persons.

The accused have been identified as Zeeshan, Ujaifa, Rahul Singh, Astar Abbas, Gufran and Shariq. "On the basis of the information, Hussainganj Police arrested six people Zeeshan, Ujaifa, Rahul Singh, Astar Abbas, Gufran and Sharqi. 19 phones have been recovered from them. Two vehicles have been recovered which were used for snatching," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow (Central) Aparna Kaushik.

The police also said that information about selling stolen mobiles was being received at various places for several days. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023