Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16

Downing Street on Monday refused to say when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would meet a Tory pledge to cut net migration, as high inflows of foreign workers, health staff and students drive numbers towards a record high. Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has accused the British government of taxing the North Sea oil and gas industry "to death" and warned that plans to spend up to 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) upgrading key pipelines were at risk.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 06:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 06:07 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK retailers raise prices of own-label ranges faster than those of brands Downing Street refuses to say when Rishi Sunak will deliver migration pledge

Ineos warns UK is taxing North Sea 'to death' Overview

UK retailers have been increasing the prices of their own-label grocery ranges faster than those of branded goods, even as customers turn to such ranges, which are often marketed as "budget", in the cost of living crisis. Downing Street on Monday refused to say when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would meet a Tory pledge to cut net migration, as high inflows of foreign workers, health staff and students drive numbers towards a record high.

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has accused the British government of taxing the North Sea oil and gas industry "to death" and warned that plans to spend up to 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) upgrading key pipelines were at risk. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023