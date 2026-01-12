Left Menu

China Pledges Support for Sri Lanka's Post-Cyclone Recovery

China has reaffirmed its commitment to aid cyclone-stricken Sri Lanka's recovery. During a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed support for infrastructure development and assured China's continued cooperation. The discussions also covered trade, investment, and tourism enhancements.

Updated: 12-01-2026 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Sri Lanka

China has reiterated its strong commitment to support Sri Lanka's recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The assurance was conveyed during a bilateral meeting held on Monday between the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Wang Yi, who made a brief stopover in Sri Lanka on his return journey from South Africa, engaged in talks that focused on infrastructure development, particularly the reconstruction of damaged roads, railways, and bridges.

The two ministers also explored ways to bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, development, and tourism. The discussion comes in the aftermath of the cyclone, which significantly tested Sri Lanka's disaster-response capabilities and resulted in over 600 fatalities. China's pledge of support adds to efforts from other countries, like India, who have already extended their assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

