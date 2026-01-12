Ola Electric Powers Up India's Future with Shakti Battery System
Ola Electric has launched its first battery energy storage system, Shakti, at its Krishnagiri plant. This launch signifies the company's expansion beyond the automotive sector, offering a portable, intelligent energy solution for homes, farms, and businesses across India, with an emphasis on accessibility and efficiency.
In a significant move towards a sustainable future, Ola Electric announced its inaugural battery energy storage system, Shakti, on Monday. The rollout took place at their Krishnagiri manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.
Shakti's introduction marks Ola's strategic expansion from automotive innovations into India's burgeoning residential BESS market. The Bengaluru-based company emphasized that Shakti is poised to revolutionize energy accessibility for Indian households, farms, and businesses.
Utilizing the indigenous 4680 Bharat Cell, Ola Shakti assures reliability against voltage fluctuations and is designed to withstand diverse environmental conditions. Available in multiple configurations, the system can efficiently power essential appliances, reinforcing its role as a versatile energy resource.
(With inputs from agencies.)
