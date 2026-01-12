Karnataka's Semi-Final Sprint: A Commanding Win Over Mumbai

Defending champions Karnataka secured their place in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinals with a commanding 54-run victory over Mumbai using the VJD method on Monday.

Top scorer Devdutt Padikkal, unbeaten on 81, and seasoned player Karun Nair, with 74 runs, led Karnataka to 187 for 1 in 33 overs, surpassing the VJD par score of 132 when weather halted play.

Mumbai, struggling with absences, managed 254 for 8. Shams Mulani scored a resilient 86 as Karnataka enforced their tactical advantage, climbing steadily to the penultimate phase of the tournament.

