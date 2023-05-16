Left Menu

Short circuit triggers fire in Delhi residential building, residents evacuated safely

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Subhash Nagar area of the national capital on Tuesday morning due to a short circuit, said a fire official.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Subhash Nagar area of the national capital on Tuesday morning due to a short circuit, said a fire official. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was extinguished by the fire tenders and the residents were taken out of the building safely, the fire official added. No casualties was reported, according to the officials.

"A PCR call regarding a Fire incident at H.No. 17/163, Subhash Nagar l, Delhi was received at PS Rajouri Garden. On receiving the PCR call, ACP/Maya Puri, ATO/RG, I/C PP Subhash Nagar Along with staff reached the spot, where two fire tenders were found present," the official said. "The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the main electricity unit of the building on the Ground floor. There is no casualty. The situation is normal and under control," he stated.

Earlier on Sunday, one person died after a fire broke out in a house in Delhi's Vishnu garden, police had said. Police said that they managed to rescue the wife and the child of the deceased. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

