Left Menu

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

With the capacity sharing agreement, Teleport intends to use the capacity on the world's first A320 converted freighter operated by Pradhaan Air Express to penetrate the Indian and Southeast Asian market further and in particular between New Delhi, Hanoi, Bangkok and Chennai routes.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 10:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 10:13 IST
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's youngest cargo airline Pradhaan Air Express and Teleport, the logistics venture of Capital A (formerly the AirAsia Group) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the sidelines of air cargo Europe/transport logistic trade fair in Munich, Germany. With the capacity sharing agreement, Teleport intends to use the capacity on the world's first A320 converted freighter operated by Pradhaan Air Express to penetrate the Indian and Southeast Asian market further and in particular between New Delhi, Hanoi, Bangkok and Chennai routes.

Nipun Anand, founder and CEO, Pradhaan Air Express, said, "We are excited to partner with Teleport and with the growth of our business. As a young cargo airline, we are looking for meaningful partnerships and collaborations. This partnership allows us to explore more successful collaborations in the market." Francis Antony, Group Head Cargo Commercial, Teleport expressed his happiness to sign MoU with Pradhaan Air Express and said that the new partnership will help them to offer more capacity and consolidate their position in the market.

"We are happy to sign up with Pradhaan Air Express and increase the capacity offerings for our customers in Southeast Asia and the larger Asia Pacific region. With the growing e-commerce market, the new partnership will help us to offer more capacity and consolidate our position in the market," he said. Teleport was established in 2018 by consolidating the belly capacity of all AirAsia airlines under a single comprehensive network. Today, Teleport is an air logistics solutions provider, building its leadership in the Asean market with an extensive combined air logistics capacity network, comprising full freighters and passenger belly capacity of 205 wide- and narrow-body AirAsia aircraft.

Teleport also plans to deploy three A321 freighters into its fleet in the coming months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023