TN spurious liquor case: 2 more persons die in Villupuram; Death toll in separate incidents now 18

The deceased in Villuparam incident have been identified as Shankar, Suresh, Dharanivel, Rajamoorthy, Vijayan, Mannakatti, Malarvizli, Abhiragam, Kesava Velu, Shankar, Vijayan, and Sarath Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 11:29 IST
With two more deaths, the toll in the spurious liquor incident in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district has gone up to 13, police said on Tuesday. On Monday, police said the total number of people who died after a group of people on Saturday evening consumed illicit liquor in the Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet of Marakkanam in the district was reported to have gone up to 11.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar, Suresh, Dharanivel, Rajamoorthy, Vijayan, Mannakatti, Malarvizli, Abhiragam, Kesava Velu, Shankar, Vijayan, Raja Velu and Sarath Kumar. Further investigation is underway.

With this, the number of people who died after consuming hooch in two separate incidents in the State has increased to 18, police said. The second incident was reported on Sunday from Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district where five people died allegedly due to illicit liquor consumption.

According to the police, the two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths were reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu but there was no evidence found of a link between the two incidents. In this connection, a man identified as Amaran has been arrested and spurious liquor seized from his possession has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol in it, police said.

On Sunday chief minister Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased and also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to those hospitalised. He also directed the authorities concerned to give special treatment to those who are hospitalised in this incident. He also said that the government is taking strict measures to curb illicit liquor and narcotics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

