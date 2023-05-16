Left Menu

Indian banks request RBI for more time for new loan provisioning system

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:07 IST
Indian banks request RBI for more time for new loan provisioning system
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Banks have requested the RBI for one more year's time to implement the system of Expected Credit Loss (ECL) for provisioning of loans.

At present, banks set aside money after an asset turns bad, and once the new system is put in place, it is widely expected to have an one-time impact on banks' profits.

''We have requested the regulator to allow us little more time to prepare ourselves for this,'' industry lobby grouping IBA's chief executive Sunil Mehta told reporters on the sidelines of a Fintech event here on Tuesday.

Answering a specific question on the time sought, Mehta said, ''we have requested them (RBI) for one more year'' He also added that in the ''worst case scenario'', the banking system is gearing up for the switch to the new system.

''... the banking sector is already geared up, few of the banks have already developed their systems (and) have got their data in place on which they can design their ECL-based risk models,'' he said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already come up with its proposed guidelines on the switch to ECL but a definite timeline is yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, Mehta said that Russian investors have started investing in Indian government securities after getting a nod from the RBI for the same.

He said the investment activity has come about because of the excess rupee liquidity which the Russians are saddled with due to the trade deficit with India, which is among the few countries buying oil from Russia.

''They have surplus of money. They have invested (in local bonds). They are Russian banks, they are all our members, we know. RBI has opened the window that whatever trade surplus they have, you can invest in government bonds,'' Mehta said.

The Russian investments are for shorter duration because how long the war and the sanctions on Russia will last is still unclear, Mehta said and added that the bets are for less than one year.

When asked about the banks' tie-ups with fintechs and the troubles with the latter, he said whenever fintechs have partnered with banking system, they don't get into a problem.

Banks provide them with resources and big customer base, he added.

According to him, the problems with fintechs emanate because of poor governance and non-compliance with regulatory mandates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
3
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023