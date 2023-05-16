Left Menu

Mountaineer who went missing from Mount Annapurna thanks Adani Foundation for airlifting him for treatment

Anurag Maloo, a mountaineer from Rajasthan, who went missing during an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal and was later found alive but in a critical condition, thanked Adani Foundation for promptly arranging an air ambulance and transferring him to a medical facility for better treatment.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 19:04 IST
Mountaineer who went missing from Mount Annapurna thanks Adani Foundation for airlifting him for treatment
Anurag Maloo, a mountaineer from Rajasthan who went missing during an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal being airlifted (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Maloo, a mountaineer from Rajasthan, who went missing during an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal and was later found alive but in a critical condition, thanked Adani Foundation for promptly arranging an air ambulance and transferring him to a medical facility for better treatment. Anurag Maloo is a mountaineer and a climate athlete.

"Grateful beyond words for the timely airlifting! Heartfelt thanks to Gautam Adani and Adani Foundation for their invaluable support in repatriating Anurag Maloo safely," tweeted Aashish Maloo, who is a relative of mountaineer Anurag Maloo. Anurag is a resident of Kishangarh, Rajasthan. Recently, he went on an expedition to Mount Annapurna in Nepal, one of the highest peaks in the world. Unfortunately, Anurag met with an accident and had gone missing on April 17 after falling from an altitude of 5,800 meters while descending from Camp III on Mount Annapurna.

After three days, he was found alive but in critical condition. His family needed extended medical support for his treatment as his recovery cost exceeded their means. His family requested the Adani Foundation's assistance to arrange and bear the cost of the airlift and ground transfer from Nepal to India.

Upon receiving the request, Chairman Gautam Adani promptly acted and the Adani Foundation arranged an air ambulance and transfer. Anurag was rescued and airlifted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for medical treatment and is currently undergoing treatment.

"Priti and I are privileged to be of help. We are happy to learn that Anurag is safe and are praying for his speedy recovery. We are confident that he will soon be ready to conquer more of life's peaks," Gautam Adani wrote on Twitter, sharing Aashish Maloo's tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023