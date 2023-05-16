Left Menu

Millet festivals necessary to create awareness about its nutritional value : Tomar

Creating more awareness about the nutritional qualities of millets among people will drive the demand which in turn make their farming profitable, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said on Tuesday.Tomar also spoke of the role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in convincing the world about the nutritional value of millets and having 2023 declared by the UN as the International Millet Year. Through events like this people will learn about the health benefits of millets and their demand will increase.

Tomar also spoke of the role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in convincing the world about the nutritional value of millets and having 2023 declared by the UN as the International Millet Year. ''All this was necessary to give a respectable place to millets in our thali,'' the Union Minister said.

Tomar addressed the concluding day of the four-day Shree Anna Mahotsav here. The festival was organised to celebrate 2023 as the International Millet Year. Through events like this people will learn about the health benefits of millets and their demand will increase. When its demand increases. farmers will grow millets and make profits, he said. Patanjali's MD Acharya Balkrishna said Uttarakhand has always been a hub of millet production. The event will prove to be a milestone in the promotion of millet production.

