Fed's Barr says there is 'heightened risk' for banks related to debt ceiling

The top regulatory official for the Federal Reserve told lawmakers Tuesday that bank supervisors are highlighting interest rate risk issue to banks, including "heightened risk" stemming from debates over raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the agency is "intensively supervising" banks for how they are managing interest rate risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)