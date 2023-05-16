Assam Police arrests govt employee in Sonitpur in bribery case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam Police on Tuesday arrested a government employee for allegedly accepting a bribe in Sonitpur district. Assam Police chief public relations officer (CPRO) Rajib Saikia said that a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Bobby Khan Saikia, Copyist of the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur, Tezpur, Assam, demanded Rs 1,000 as bribe from the complainant in the name of issuing a certified copy of land documents.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, on Tuesday, a trap was laid by a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur, Tezpur, Assam. Bobby Khan Saikia was caught red-handed immediately after she accepted Rs 1,000 as a bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused public servant and it has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses," Assam Police CPRO said. The Assam Police CPRO further said that after finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, she has been arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

A case was registered at ACB Police Station on Tuesday under the relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Bobby Khan Saikia. (ANI)

