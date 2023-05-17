Manipur violence: Congress leaders meet Kharge, apprise party chief of situation in state

Manipur Congress leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh along with other party leaders on Wednesday met the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and apprised him of the situation in the northeastern state. After meeting the delegation, Kharge said that the Congress will send a team of observers to Manipur to ascertain the situation.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "A delegation of @INCManipur leaders apprised me of the tremendous difficulties which the people of Manipur had to go through during these troubling times. A team of observers are being sent shortly to ascertain the ground realities." "The situation in Manipur remains tense and is deeply distressing. The Union Government should do everything possible to see normalcy returns to the state. Every community has a stake in ensuring peace. Let us take everyone in confidence," he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre and State government on Wednesday told Supreme Court that a status report has been filed and the situation has improved in the state. There were some issues at the state border and maintaining peace and tranquillity is important. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells Supreme Court that the intention is to restore peace in the state. He says a total of 315 relief camps manned by district police and CAPF have been established. The state government has sanctioned a contingency fund of Rs 3 crore for relief measures. Close to 46,000 people have received help so far, SG Mehta added.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a series of meetings with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and representatives of Meitei and Kuki communities as well as other stakeholders to review the measures taken for restoring peace in the state. Later, the Home Minister also met representatives of the Meitei community.

Shah also held a meeting with the representatives of the Kuki Community from Manipur and a group of CSOs from Mizoram on Monday. During the meetings, the Home Minister reviewed the measures taken to restore peace in Manipur which has witnessed violent clashes between two ethnic communities.

He directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace. Shah assured that the government would take all measures to protect various communities in the state and urged discussion with all factions and spread the message of peace and assured that justice would be done.

Shah also stressed expediting the process of relief and rehabilitation so as to minimise the suffering of the people. On May 5, the Home Minister also reviewed the situation in Manipur through a video conference meeting with the state Chief Minister and top officials in the state as well as the Centre.

On May 4, Shah also held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of Manipur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur. Manipur faced violence on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the state's Meitei community in the ST category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive.

This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

As per Home Ministry and Indian Army the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. (ANI)

