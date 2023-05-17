Left Menu

Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 attempt to murder case by Ghazipur court

A Ghazipur MP/MLA Court on Wednesday acquitted Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari accused in the conspiracy of a murder attempt in the Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadabad area in the district.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:33 IST
Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 attempt to murder case by Ghazipur court
Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Ghazipur MP/MLA Court on Wednesday acquitted Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari accused in the conspiracy of a murder attempt in the Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadabad area in the district. In 2009, Mir Hasan filed a case of attempt to murder against Ansari under 120B.

A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur. Earlier on May 8, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari appealed to the Allahabad High Court against the sentence given by the special court of Ghazipur in a 16-year-old gangster act case.

Ansari has also given notice to the UP government to appeal against this sentence, and the appeal can be filed soon. The Ghazipur MP/MLA Court convicted the BSP leader in a kidnapping and murder case pertaining to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced him to four years imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on Afzal.

Pertaining to this, the gangster-turned-politician also lost his Lok Sabha membership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV vaccine to protect newborns; Seven things to know about bats and pandemic risk and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff say safety data favorable for Pfizer's RSV...

 Global
4
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023