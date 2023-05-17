Mukhtar Ansari acquitted in 2009 attempt to murder case by Ghazipur court

A Ghazipur MP/MLA Court on Wednesday acquitted Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari accused in the conspiracy of a murder attempt in the Uttar Pradesh's Mohammadabad area in the district. In 2009, Mir Hasan filed a case of attempt to murder against Ansari under 120B.

A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ansari at Mohammadabad police station in Ghazipur. Earlier on May 8, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari appealed to the Allahabad High Court against the sentence given by the special court of Ghazipur in a 16-year-old gangster act case.

Ansari has also given notice to the UP government to appeal against this sentence, and the appeal can be filed soon. The Ghazipur MP/MLA Court convicted the BSP leader in a kidnapping and murder case pertaining to the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced him to four years imprisonment. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on Afzal.

Pertaining to this, the gangster-turned-politician also lost his Lok Sabha membership. (ANI)

