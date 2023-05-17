Left Menu

J-K: CRPF personnel dies by suicide in Pulwama

According to the official, the deceased personnel shot himself with his own service rifle. His body has been transferred to a nearby hospital for autopsy.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:19 IST
J-K: CRPF personnel dies by suicide in Pulwama
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Reserve Police Force Personnel on Wednesday allegedly died by suicide in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district, an official said. According to the official, the deceased personnel shot himself with his own service rifle.

His body has been transferred to a nearby hospital for autopsy. Further details are awaited in this matter.

Earlier last month a Central Reserve Police Force officer died allegedly by suicide as he shot himself with an AK-47 rifle in Odisha's Raighar. The officer was identified as Sunil Kumar who was posted as 2IC in the CRPF's 4th Battalion.

"A Central Reserve Police Force officer died allegedly by suicide by shooting himself with an AK-47 rifle in the bathroom of his office in Raighar, Odisha. The officer was identified as Sunil Kumar," the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023