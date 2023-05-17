Gujarat cabinet nod to set up 21 new industrial estates to boost employment generation
During a cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gave a nod to this proposal and also gave his in-principle approval to prepare a pre-feasibility assessment report, a release said.The pre-feasibility study would cover various aspects, such as availability of land to establish estates, demand and supply factors and agricultural production in those areas, it said.
The pre-feasibility study would cover various aspects, such as availability of land to establish estates, demand and supply factors and agricultural production in those areas, it said. These 21 new estates, to be managed by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), will be established in Rajkot, Mehsana, Mahisagar, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Patan, Chhotaudepur, Gir Somnath, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Amreli, Anand and Junagadh districts.
Notably, the state government had in March informed the legislative Assembly that it was planning to establish new industrial estates in the state so that local youths get employment near their native places.
