China to resume import of Australian timber from today - Chinese ambassador

China is set to resume the import of Australian timber from today, China's ambassador to Australia said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 07:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 07:07 IST
China is set to resume the import of Australian timber from today, China's ambassador to Australia said on Thursday. The once A$600 million ($406.98 million) annual timber trade with China has been largely suspended since late 2020 after Beijing said it had found pests in shipments coming from several Australian ports.

"Yesterday, the Chinese customs has formally notified the Australian minister of agriculture that starting from today China will resume import of Australian timbers," ambassador Xiao Qian said in a speech in Canberra. ($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

