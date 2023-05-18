Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the demise of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 11:37 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of MP and former Minister Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contribution towards public service and social justice. He played a key role in strengthening BJP in Haryana. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his programs today and declared a one-day state mourning over the demise of the Bharatiya Janata Party veteran. Kataria passed away at a government hospital in Chandigarh, his wife Banto Kataria said on Thursday.

The three times parliamentarian was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He had been under critical condition for the past few days.Earlier on Wednesday evening, former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP, in-charge Haryana Biplab Kumar Deb had reached Chandigarh PGI to inquire about the well-being of the 72-year-old and wished him a speedy recovery. Condoling the demise, the former Tripura CM took to Twitter and said, "The demise of former Union MoS and Ambala MP Mr Rattan lal Kataria is very sad. Last night itself I met Kataria ji at PGI Chandigarh, his willpower was very strong even in her last moments. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief. May God give peace to the holy soul of Kataria ji and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss."

The last rites will be held today at 12 noon at the cremation ground in Manimajra, Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023