PM Modi condoles demise of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing away of MP and former Minister Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contribution towards public service and social justice. He played a key role in strengthening BJP in Haryana. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his programs today and declared a one-day state mourning over the demise of the Bharatiya Janata Party veteran. Kataria passed away at a government hospital in Chandigarh, his wife Banto Kataria said on Thursday.

The three times parliamentarian was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He had been under critical condition for the past few days.Earlier on Wednesday evening, former Tripura Chief Minister and BJP, in-charge Haryana Biplab Kumar Deb had reached Chandigarh PGI to inquire about the well-being of the 72-year-old and wished him a speedy recovery. Condoling the demise, the former Tripura CM took to Twitter and said, "The demise of former Union MoS and Ambala MP Mr Rattan lal Kataria is very sad. Last night itself I met Kataria ji at PGI Chandigarh, his willpower was very strong even in her last moments. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief. May God give peace to the holy soul of Kataria ji and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss."

The last rites will be held today at 12 noon at the cremation ground in Manimajra, Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)