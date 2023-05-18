Left Menu

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala launches Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala launched the Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V in Karanja in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 17:47 IST
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala launches Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V
Union Minister Parshottam Rupala launches Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V. (Photo/Source:PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala launched the Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V in Karanja in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The Government of India has started phase-V of the 'Sagar Parikrama' from the Gateway of India in Mumbai to the Coastal parts of Goa.

This 'Sagar Parikrama' aims to resolve issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes. The Phase-V of the 'Sagar Parikrama' programme journey began from Karanja in Raigad district and then to Ratnagiri. It also covers different parts of Goa.

During this journey, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), KCC (Kisan Credit Card) and state schemes will be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen. While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Parshottam Rupala said, "I started this journey from Gujarat and now it's the fifth phase of 'Sagar Parikrama'. We are listening to the fishermen and resolving their problems related to fishing, licence and facilities. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this program 'Sagar Parikrama'."

"Before Maharashtra, I visited the coastal part of Karnataka and now I am visiting the coastal parts of Maharashtra. After this, I am going to Kerala for fishermen there," the minister added. "Maharashtra, with its extensive 720 km coastline, presents immense potential in marine fisheries, contributing 82 per cent to the state's fish production. The coastal state of Goa, bestowed with a 104 km coastline, holds fish as a staple diet for over 90 per cent of its population, making it an integral part of Goan life and culture. Officials from various governmental bodies and organisations will participate in the event," an official statement said.

The Program 'Sagar Parikrama' has successfully completed four phases, covering 19 locations in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. This unprecedented initiative continues to garner support from all stakeholders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023