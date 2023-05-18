Union Minister Parshottam Rupala launches Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala launched the Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V in Karanja in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The Government of India has started phase-V of the 'Sagar Parikrama' from the Gateway of India in Mumbai to the Coastal parts of Goa.

This 'Sagar Parikrama' aims to resolve issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes. The Phase-V of the 'Sagar Parikrama' programme journey began from Karanja in Raigad district and then to Ratnagiri. It also covers different parts of Goa.

During this journey, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), KCC (Kisan Credit Card) and state schemes will be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen. While talking to ANI, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Parshottam Rupala said, "I started this journey from Gujarat and now it's the fifth phase of 'Sagar Parikrama'. We are listening to the fishermen and resolving their problems related to fishing, licence and facilities. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this program 'Sagar Parikrama'."

"Before Maharashtra, I visited the coastal part of Karnataka and now I am visiting the coastal parts of Maharashtra. After this, I am going to Kerala for fishermen there," the minister added. "Maharashtra, with its extensive 720 km coastline, presents immense potential in marine fisheries, contributing 82 per cent to the state's fish production. The coastal state of Goa, bestowed with a 104 km coastline, holds fish as a staple diet for over 90 per cent of its population, making it an integral part of Goan life and culture. Officials from various governmental bodies and organisations will participate in the event," an official statement said.

The Program 'Sagar Parikrama' has successfully completed four phases, covering 19 locations in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. This unprecedented initiative continues to garner support from all stakeholders. (ANI)

