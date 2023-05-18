Left Menu

UK equities rise on upbeat global mood; Burberry, BT Group lag

British equities closed higher on Thursday as optimism grew around a nearing U.S. debt ceiling deal, while a tumble in BT Group and Burberry limited gains on the FTSE 100. Britain's largest broadband and mobile provider BT Group skidded 5.0% after the company said it will cut up to 55,000 jobs as it completes its fibre roll-out and adapts to new technologies such as AI.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:49 IST
UK equities rise on upbeat global mood; Burberry, BT Group lag

British equities closed higher on Thursday as optimism grew around a nearing U.S. debt ceiling deal, while a tumble in BT Group and Burberry limited gains on the FTSE 100.

Britain's largest broadband and mobile provider BT Group skidded 5.0% after the company said it will cut up to 55,000 jobs as it completes its fibre roll-out and adapts to new technologies such as AI. "Telecoms appears to be awash with job cuts with Vodafone and BT reducing the size of their workforces," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

"Both have been struggling with the pressures of inflation, most notably from energy." Vodafone Group said on Tuesday it would cut 11,000 jobs globally over three years.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, reflecting an upbeat mood in global markets on hopes that Washington is edging closer to a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling issue that would avert a default. A media report quoted top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy as saying the House could vote on a debt ceiling pact as soon as next week.

British banks rose 1.5%, while a softer pound also added to gains. The midcap FTSE 250 added 0.4%, as Aston Martin surged 12.5% after the luxury carmaker said Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd would invest about 234 million pounds ($295.33 million).

The UK's FTSE indexes have been trading in a tight range since late April as a mixed bag of corporate earnings and global angst over a possible U.S. debt default have weighed on sentiment. Luxury group Burberry Group fell 5.2% as continued weakness in the United States overshadowed a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter sales driven by a rebound in China.

National Grid dipped 2.9% after the energy utility company said it expects fiscal 2024's underlying earnings to be modestly below the year-ago level, after the UK government changed its capital allowance regime from April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023