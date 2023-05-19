Left Menu

Fire breaks out at dumping ground in Noida sector 32

"The fire broke out in the dumping ground of Noida sector 32. Efforts are on to extinguish the blaze. All the officials are present on the spot," said Shakti Awasthi, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) in Noida.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 06:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 06:57 IST
Fire breaks out at dumping ground in Noida sector 32
Fire breaks out at a dumping ground in Noida sector- 32 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a dumping ground in Noida sector- 32 late Thursday night, police said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Upon receiving the information, fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control, a senior police official said. "The fire broke out at a dumping ground in Noida sector-32. Efforts are on to extinguish the blaze. All the officials are present on the spot," said Shakti Awasthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023