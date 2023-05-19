Left Menu

Ensure that children get proper nutrition, make them strong, says TN CM

Accordingly, I announced a special nutrition programme -- on the day the DMK government stepped into its second year in office -- determined to make Tamil Nadu children strong, the Chief Minister said in a post today on social media.He had also launched a special medical camp in Nilgiris district to identify malnourished children.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called upon people to ensure that their children get proper nutrition to aid their physical and intellectual well-being, and said the government initiatives in this regard are aimed at making children grow stronger. During a review of social welfare schemes, two months after assuming office in 2021, he had called for steps to make Tamil Nadu a malnutrition-free state, as the statistics on the status of the children's health distressed him.

''Statistics revealed that many children below 6 years were underweight and stunted due to malnutrition. Accordingly, I announced a special nutrition programme -- on the day the DMK government stepped into its second year in office -- determined to make Tamil Nadu children strong,'' the Chief Minister said in a post today on social media.

He had also launched a special medical camp in Nilgiris district to identify malnourished children. Subsequently, on February 28 this year, he announced a nutrition programme to improve the health of about 1.11 lakh children below 6 years of age. ''This was one among the seven programmes I had launched. I had also launched a nutrition scheme for mothers of 11,917 children below 6 months to ensure the latter obtained mothers' milk,'' he said in his tweet.

The children's growth was monitored by providing nutritional food and medical assistance, he said and thanked the ministers, officers and employees who were responsible for this. ''Let's ensure nutrition for Tamil Nadu's children and help them grow strong, intellectually too,'' he added.

