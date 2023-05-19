Left Menu

G7 draft communique voices 'grave concern' over Iran's nuclear programme

Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:42 IST
Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced nations "remain deeply concerned about Iran's unabated escalation of its nuclear programme", according to a draft version of their communique seen by Reuters on Friday. "We reiterate our clear determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," said the draft from the start of a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

"We express our grave concern regarding Iran's continued destabilising activities, including the transfer of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) and related technologies to state and non-state actors." The final version of the communique is expected to be released on Sunday.

