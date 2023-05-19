Quick Response Team deployed, net spread over Tihar jail to prevent throwing in of mobiles, other things

Days after the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail, the authorities have deployed a Quick Response Team (QRT) and spread a net cover on the jail premises in Delhi as a step to ensure that nobody is able to throw in cellphones or anything else inside, said officials. The net cover has been spread in the jail premises as a measure to ensure that nobody is able to throw in cell phones, drugs or anything inside. While the QRT is equipped with anti-riot equipment and in case any kind of disturbance or scuffle erupts among the inmates this QRT will be sprung into action and alert the other jail staff, added the officials.

The enhancement of security comes after the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs called a meeting on Tuesday in connection with the reform in the jails system.The condition of jails in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and the issue of improvement in them were discussed in the meeting. The Parliamentary panel also expresses concern over Indian prison system and the safety of inmates. Senior officials of Tihar Jail were also summoned to attend the meeting. Committee members asked several questions about the lack of safety and security in the Tihar and other jails.

According to the member who attended the meeting, a Congress member asked a direct question to the top officials of Tihar Jail who were called to the meeting. He asked how it could happen that all facilities were being provided to a high-profile prisoner lodged in jail. In the meeting, many members raised serious questions regarding the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuria and some other matters. Regarding the Tillu Tajpuria murder case, a member asked the Tihar Jail authorities what steps were being taken in this matter.

The jail officer said, "Apart from taking action against the policemen on duty in this incident, steps will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future." However, the issue of Delhi's former minister and AAP leader Satyendra Jain's massage was also raised in the parliamentary committee, and concern was also expressed over the murders in Tihar. Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons by rival gang members inside Tihar jail on May 2. (ANI)

