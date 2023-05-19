Left Menu

CUET (UG) 2023 exams postponed in J-K, NTA issues new dates

"Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary Centres in Kashmir. In view of the above, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) - 2023 will now be conducted from May 26 onwards in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement added.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 23:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (UG) 2023 examination scheduled for May 21 to 25, 2023 is cancelled in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir adding that exams will now be conducted from May 26 onwards. "In continuation to the public notice dated: May 19, 2023, and press note dated: 19 May 2023, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) - 2023 examination scheduled for May 21 to May 25, 2023, is cancelled in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir," the official statement said.

"Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary Centres in Kashmir. In view of the above, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) - 2023 will now be conducted from May 26 onwards in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement added. NTA said that a total of 87,309 (Eighty-seven thousand three hundred nine) unique candidates have been registered from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured him that the issue related to the allotment of examination centres for CUET (UG) 2023 in J-K will be addressed on priority. "Discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and requested CUET centres in J-K UT. He has assured that the issue will be addressed on priority," J-K LG Sinha said.

NTA issued the CUET Undergraduate admit cards for examinations to be held from May 21-24. Candidates can download their admit cards at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The CUET (UG) - 2023 has been scheduled for 14, 99, 778 (Fourteen Lacs, ninety-nine thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight) candidates who have opted for 64,35,050 Test Papers. The examination is being conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for about 14.99 lacs candidates at various Examination Centres located in 295 cities across India and abroad. (ANI)

