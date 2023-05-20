Left Menu

NIA raids underway in J-K's Pulwama

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 09:56 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Further details into the matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Awantipora conducted raids at multiple locations in Reshipora Tral on Wednesday. SIU conducted the raid in connection with the case of Police Station Tral, as per the officials.

According to the officials, raids were conducted at the residences of the three suspects identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Mouhsin Ahmed Loan and Ariaf Bashir Bhat. During the search, incriminating material was recovered by the SIU Awantipora, the officials said.

As per the officials, the raids were conducted in a bid to learn more about the involvement of the three suspects in additional terrorism-related offences. On May 12, the State Investigation Unit along with the Ramban district police carried out raids at multiple locations in the areas of Banihal and Ramsoo falling under the jurisdiction of subdivision Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir.

These raids were conducted as part of efforts to tighten the noose around those inimical elements, who always try to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

