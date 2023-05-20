Left Menu

J-K: Sports council empowers community through 'Jan-Baghidari' campaign in sports

The program aimed to sensitize elders and sports enthusiasts about the rising issue of drug abuse while highlighting the positive impact of sports in addressing prevalent social challenges.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 11:59 IST
J-K: Sports council empowers community through 'Jan-Baghidari' campaign in sports
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) conducts program in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) recently conducted a community outreach program in the Badamwari and Kalai Andar area of downtown Srinagar in an effort to combat drug abuse and promote a healthier lifestyle. The program aimed to sensitize elders and sports enthusiasts about the rising issue of drug abuse while highlighting the positive impact of sports in addressing prevalent social challenges.

Speaking about the initiative, the JKSC Secretary expressed their commitment to leveraging the power of sports as a tool for social change. They stated, "Sports can play a significant role in mitigating the effects of prevalent social issues like drug abuse. By involving community members in sports activities, we aim to create a strong support system and foster a sense of belonging among individuals."

These individuals, who gather early morning from various downtown areas, were encouraged to become ambassadors of fitness, sports awareness, and community involvement in government initiatives. Under the leadership of the JKSC Secretary, along with the additional Secretary of the Youth Services and Sports (YSS) department, Waseem Raja, the campaign sought to raise awareness about the government's initiatives to engage the general public in sports through the Jan Baghidari program. The ultimate goal is to create a vibrant sports ecosystem in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

The additional Secretary of YSS, Shri Waseem Raja, emphasized the importance of community involvement and said, "The Jan Baghidari campaign encourages active participation from the public to collectively build a robust sports ecosystem. When community members embrace sports, they not only improve their physical well-being but also contribute to the overall development of the society." The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from the residents of the Badamwari and Kalai Andar areas, who expressed their eagerness to contribute to the growth of sports in the region.

A local resident, Mr Ali Khan, stated, "We are grateful for the efforts of the J-K Sports Council in reaching out to us. Sports have the potential to channel our energy positively, and we are ready to be the torchbearers of fitness and community engagement." Through this community outreach program, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council aims to foster a culture of sports and fitness, empowering individuals to tackle societal challenges while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

The government's Jan Baghidari campaign, coupled with the enthusiastic response from the residents, promises a brighter future for sports in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023