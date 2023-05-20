J-K: Sports council empowers community through 'Jan-Baghidari' campaign in sports

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council (JKSC) recently conducted a community outreach program in the Badamwari and Kalai Andar area of downtown Srinagar in an effort to combat drug abuse and promote a healthier lifestyle. The program aimed to sensitize elders and sports enthusiasts about the rising issue of drug abuse while highlighting the positive impact of sports in addressing prevalent social challenges.

Speaking about the initiative, the JKSC Secretary expressed their commitment to leveraging the power of sports as a tool for social change. They stated, "Sports can play a significant role in mitigating the effects of prevalent social issues like drug abuse. By involving community members in sports activities, we aim to create a strong support system and foster a sense of belonging among individuals."

These individuals, who gather early morning from various downtown areas, were encouraged to become ambassadors of fitness, sports awareness, and community involvement in government initiatives. Under the leadership of the JKSC Secretary, along with the additional Secretary of the Youth Services and Sports (YSS) department, Waseem Raja, the campaign sought to raise awareness about the government's initiatives to engage the general public in sports through the Jan Baghidari program. The ultimate goal is to create a vibrant sports ecosystem in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

The additional Secretary of YSS, Shri Waseem Raja, emphasized the importance of community involvement and said, "The Jan Baghidari campaign encourages active participation from the public to collectively build a robust sports ecosystem. When community members embrace sports, they not only improve their physical well-being but also contribute to the overall development of the society." The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from the residents of the Badamwari and Kalai Andar areas, who expressed their eagerness to contribute to the growth of sports in the region.

A local resident, Mr Ali Khan, stated, "We are grateful for the efforts of the J-K Sports Council in reaching out to us. Sports have the potential to channel our energy positively, and we are ready to be the torchbearers of fitness and community engagement." Through this community outreach program, the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council aims to foster a culture of sports and fitness, empowering individuals to tackle societal challenges while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

The government's Jan Baghidari campaign, coupled with the enthusiastic response from the residents, promises a brighter future for sports in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

