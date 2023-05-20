Left Menu

G7 says publicly supported gas sector investment can be temporarily appropriate

Reuters | Hiroshima | Updated: 20-05-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 12:29 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Group of Seven rich nations believe that publicly supported investment in the gas sector can be temporarily appropriate while countries are accelerating the phasing-out of their dependency on Russia, their communique said on Saturday.

"We stress the important role that increased deliveries of LNG can play, and acknowledge that investment in the sector can be appropriate in response to the current crisis and to address potential gas market shortfalls provoked by the crisis," the document said.

