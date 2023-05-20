Nine-year-old boy falls into borewell pit in Jaipur, rescue operation underway
A nine-year-old boy fell into a borewell pit in Bhojpura village of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday, officials said.
A rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
