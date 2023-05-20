Himachal Pradesh to formulate 'Green Hydrogen' policy

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said a 'Green Hydrogen' policy would be formulated to promote the use of green hydrogen and establish the state as a leading hub for its production.

The state's abundant renewable energy resources, including ample sunlight, water and wind, make it an ideal location for generating green hydrogen. The primary objective of the policy is to attract investments in large-scale renewable energy projects, ensuring a consistent and sustainable supply of green electricity for electrolysis, he said in a statement issued here. The chief minister said the government is actively encouraging young entrepreneurs to invest in the state and the new green energy policy will include various provisions to facilitate their participation.

''By leveraging its natural advantages, the state aims to create a favourable environment for the production of green hydrogen. This will not only contribute to the global fight against climate change but also make the state a pioneer in sustainable development,'' he said.

The state government has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Oil India Limited (OIL). This collaboration will enable the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia on a pilot basis. The company has shown interest in establishing a plant in Himachal Pradesh that will produce green hydrogen for ethanol production. This alternative fuel can be directly used as a replacement for petrol, aligning with the government's initiatives towards flexible fuels, he said.

Moreover, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is also setting up a Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Chamba district on a pilot basis. This project will feature a dedicated solar plant, an electrolyzer unit for hydrogen production and a hydrogen storage system with a dispenser. Land has been identified for this project at Mohal Monkhri in Chamba district, he added.

