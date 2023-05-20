Left Menu

UP CM Yogi holds 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur, directs officials to solve grievances

Uttra Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed officials to ensure no delay in helping victims and benefiting eligibles from the public welfare schemes of the government while hearing public grievances during Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, said a statement.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 16:03 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath during Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttra Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to ensure no delay in helping victims and benefiting eligibles from the public welfare schemes while hearing public grievances during 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, an official statement said. No laxity will be tolerated in this, if any problem is being faced at any level, then it should be found out and resolved. If the case has been deliberately kept pending at any level, then strict action should be taken against the concerned by ensuring responsibility there, CM instructed the officials.

While interacting with the people CM assured everyone that there is no need to panic and that he will be solving everyone's problem effectively. In complaints related to land grabbing CM directed officials to take strict action possible according to the law. As many of the reached Janata Darshan seeking financial help for the treatment, CM Yogi asked the officials to prepare an estimate for the same and make it available to the government as soon as possible.

CM further assured that adequate help will be given from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund for the treatment. CM also spoke intimately to the children and asked them about their studies and gifted them chocolates while caressing them, the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

