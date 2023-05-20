Left Menu

UP: Man held for raping his stepdaughter

The alleged incident took place in the Asmoli police station area on May 16, and the accused was absconding since then, officials said.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, the police said on Saturday. The alleged incident took place in the Asmoli police station area on May 16, and the accused was absconding since then, the police added.

The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's mother. According to police, the woman married the accused after her first husband died five years ago.

Though she was married to the accused, the woman continued to live at her deceased husband's place, where the accused also shifted later and started to live with her. According to the complaint filed by the woman, on May 16, she had gone out for work, the accused allegedly raped her 12-year-old daughter. When she returned, her daughter told her about the incident, following which she approached Asmoli police, and the police and lodged a complaint.

The police following the mother's complaint, swung into action and arrested the accused. "A case has been registered against the accused man, and we are further looking into it," officials said. (ANI)

