Rajasthan: 9-year-old boy rescued after he falls into borewell in Jaipur

The nine-year-old boy was safely rescued after he fell into a borewell pit in Bhojpura village of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:23 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A nine-year-old boy, who fell into a borewell pit in Bhojpura village of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Saturday, has been safely rescued. According to the police, the boy identified as Lucky was rescued by a team from Civil Defence and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

As per the police inputs, the nine-year-old fell into a 300 feet deep borewell in Bhojpura village earlier today. The area falls within the Jobner police station limits and upon receiving the information, a team of Civil Defence and NDRF were rushed to the spot to rescue the child.

After a few hours of rescue efforts by the team, the child was safely pulled out of the deep pit. Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

