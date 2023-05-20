1984 anti-Sikh riots: "Our efforts are paying off..." SAD chief Badal after CBI files chargesheet against Jagdish Tytler

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a fresh chargesheet in a case related to anti-Sikh riots in 1984, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said that constant efforts of the party against the "butcher of Delhi" are paying off. "Constant efforts of Shiromani Akali Dal to ensure all Congress leaders resp for 1984 Sikh genocide are put behind bars is paying off with butcher of Delhi Jagdish Tytler being named in fresh chargesheet on 1984 massacre. SAD will do its utmost to ensure all guilty are punished," the SAD president said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, CBI filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case following the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, on October 31, 1984. Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, the then Member of Parliament has been named as accused in the chargesheet.

In a statement, CBI mentioned that the agency had registered the instant case in November 2005 on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob and three persons namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh were burnt to death on November 1, 1984 near Gurudwara Pul Bangash. Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Government of India to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against the then Member of Parliament and others.

During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops. After investigation, a chargesheet has been filed.

Earlier on April 11, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the national capital and gave samples of his voice, in connection with the Pul Bangash Gurdwara case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, according to sources. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) will examine the voice samples. "I am ready to get hanged...if there is a single evidence against me," Tytler said while leaving the laboratory.

"What have I done? If there's evidence against me, then I'm prepared to hang myself...It wasn't related to the 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice (sample), but another case," Tytler said. However, CBI officials, "We have got evidence in an ongoing case, so he has been asked to give his voice sample."

The CBI had given a clean chit to the Congress leader in the case but re-opened the investigation following a December 4, 2015 order. According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. (ANI)

