J-K: CRPF's QAT conducts mock drill ahead of G20 Summit

Srinagar ( Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 ( ANI): A joint mock drill was conducted on Saturday on the waters of Dal Lake by CRPF's Water Wing and Quick Action Team (QAT) ahead of the G20 meeting in Srinagar which is scheduled for May 22-24. CRPF Commandos on Friday also conducted a special drill in Dal Lake as part of security preparedness.

Marine Commandos(MORCOS) also did similar security drills in the lake. The G20 summit in Kashmir will be held at Sheri Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will hold the post for a year. Tourism players in Kashmir believe that the G20 meeting can attract investors and tourists from across the globe.

The tourism industry has played a crucial role in the development of the Union Territory. However, years of instability have impacted the tourism industry, leading to a decline in the number of visitors. (ANI)

