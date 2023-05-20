Left Menu

K'taka CM Siddaramaiah thanks PM Modi for wishing him "fruitful tenure", hopes for "Centre's cooperation"

"Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi for your wishes. We will be looking forward to your cooperation to realise cooperative federalism in letter and spirit," a tweet from Karnataka CM's official handle said.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:39 IST
K'taka CM Siddaramaiah thanks PM Modi for wishing him "fruitful tenure", hopes for "Centre's cooperation"
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, PM Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter congratulated him for his new post and wished for a "fruitful tenure". Siddaramaiah further expressed his hope for "cooperation" from the Central government in running the state.

"Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi for your wishes. We will be looking forward to your cooperation to realise cooperative federalism in letter and spirit," a tweet from Karnataka CM's official handle said. Earlier, Modi congratulated Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively.

Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight MLAs were sworn in as Ministers. "Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Besides, former CM Basavaraj Bommai congratulated his successor Siddaramaiah upon taking oath as the new Chief Minister. "Heartiest congratulations to Siddaramaiah for assuming the office as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka and his cabinet members," the BJP leader tweeted.

Siddaramaiah succeeded Bommai as the Chief Minister exactly a week after Congress won the Assembly elections by bagging 135 seats in the 224-member House. However, Siddaramaiah, soon after taking oath blamed Modi for the state suffering a loss as its legitimate special grant of Rs 5,495 crore mentioned in the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission was not given to it.

Siddaramaiah said the previous BJP government too did nothing for the state to recover its due. "In the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission, it was recommended that Karnataka should get a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore, which the BJP government in Karnataka did not take up. Was there any government which did more harm to the state?" Siddaramaiah told reporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

